Idris Elba and Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Are Engaged — Watch Him Pop the Question!

Idris Elba and his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre are engaged — or at least they appear to be.

The 45-year-old actor popped the question on Saturday at Rio Cinema in London, before a screening of his big screen directorial debut Yardie.

“‘Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie,” a tweet from Rio Cinema’s official Twitter account read on Saturday, along with a selfie of Elba.

Video of the proposal was shared by a moviegoer on Instagram too, showing Elba on one knee before standing and being embraced by Dhowre.

“When you turn up to the #Yardie screening with @sainoutalent clients @adnanmust & @akin.gazi and the director @idriselba steals the show with a #marriageproposal,” Sainou managing director and agent David Marsden wrote in the video’s caption. “#congratulations #love #marriage.”

Reps for Elba did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Elba and Dhowre met and fell in love while he was making his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us.

The film — which tells the story of a man and a woman (played by Kate Winslet) who get stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash — was filmed in Canada, where the dashing Brit ended up catching Dhowre’s eye.

“Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” the actor told PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

The pair stepped out together at the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The duo made their first public appearance earlier in the festival at the premiere of Molly’s Game.

“It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different,” the notoriously private Elba said of the attention he and his date garnered.

“I think it’s an interesting space, especially for her,” he added. “She’d never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually.”

Elba was previously in a relationship with Naiyana Garth and she gave birth to their son Winston in 2014. The actor was also married makeup artist Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 and lawyer Sonya Hamlin for six months in 2006. Elba and Norgaard share a daughter, Isan, who is 15.