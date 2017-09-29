Idris Elba Reveals He Auditioned to Play Gaston in Beauty and the Beast

Picture it: Idris Elba flexing his muscles as he struts on top of a table to Gaston’s big song in Beauty and the Beast.

While it may seem like an impossible fantasy, the actor tells PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle that it almost really happened. Sitting down for the latest edition of The Jess Cagle Interview in this week’s issue, Elba reveals he auditioned for Disney’s live-action adaptation.

“I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston,” Elba says. “I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.”

Unfortunately, the actor says the tape of his audition is nowhere to be found. As for whether the actor resents Luke Evans for getting the role instead, Elba had a cheeky answer.

“No, only a little bit. No! I love you Luke, you know that,” Elba jokes.

Elba’s next film The Mountain Between Us — also starring Kate Winslet — hits theaters Oct. 6.