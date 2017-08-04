Idris Elba Talks Sexy Secret Life as a Pro Kick-Boxer

Onscreen or in the ring, Idris Elba always kicks butt.

The British actor, 44, made his debut as a pro kick-boxer in October and pulled out a win, leading to what his The Dark Tower costar Matthew McConaughey refers to as Elba’s “undefeated K1 career.”

“One fight. Who’s counting?” Elba tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I just wasn’t beaten.”

Elba trained for the October 28 match while shooting the Stephen King adaptation, in which he plays justice defender Gunslinger.

“I trained twice a day,” he says. “I was quickly becoming in incredible shape to endure some of the stuff we did. To be honest, the action sequences were what they were and done in pockets, but I was in good physical and mental shape.”

The father of two had a special guest at his initial face-off in London—Madonna.

“Idris Elba Smashes it at York Hall!” the pop star, 58, wrote on Instagram at the time.

Elba recently accomplished another first: directing a movie, Yardie, based on Victor Headley’s 1993 novel by the same name. His experience working on the crime film even inspired McConaughey to think about getting behind the camera.

“Idris talked about his love of the experience of it,” McConaughey, 47, tells PEOPLE. “I’ve got a couple of original scripts I’m working on that I would be the only one who could direct them. When I do that, it’s gotta be something that I gotta feel, for every single frame. That would make it really hard, but really fun.”

And Elba offered nothing but support.

“You’d be good at it,” he tells McConaughey. “I think you’d be so passionate and thorough.”