In addition to earning him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama, playing the late South African president inspired Elba to write and produce an album inspired by the music of South Africa (which he recorded in Johannesburg as well as in London and Mali). "I made this album to express how it was to play Nelson Mandela, because I couldn't do it in words," Elba told PEOPLE. "At the same time, my dad was dying, and so this album is dedicated to the memory of those two men, Nelson and my dad. When you listen to it, you're getting my impression of two great men."