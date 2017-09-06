WATCH: Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba Take The Ultimate Spanish Test
Movies
The Essential Guide to Idris Elba (in Case You're Not Already in Love)
Here’s everything (everything) you need to know about the multi-talented Brit
Posted on
More
1 of 7
HE'S VERY VERY ATTRACTIVE
It seems only fair to get this out of the way now: Idris Elba is quite possibly the most handsome man on the planet. He's tall, he's got the most gorgeous smile and he wears a suit better than anyone else in the world. He is the very definition of the phrase "mind-meltingly hot" and we're more than happy to allow our brains to turn to mush while we look at him a little longer.
2 of 7
HE'S INCREDIBLY TALENTED
Elba earned two nominations at both the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards this year (and won both the SAG Awards!), thanks to his unforgettable performances in the film Beasts of No Nation and the BBC America cult hit, Luther.
3 of 7
INCREDIBLY MULTI-TALENTED, THAT IS
In addition to blowing us away every time he appears on the big or small screen, Elba is also a talented musician, who raps (under the name King Driis), produces and deejays and has said that he uses music to help get into character on each of his projects. He even recently released a concept album inspired by his Luther character, entitled, appropriately, Murdah Loves John.
4 of 7
EVERYONE WANTS HIM TO PLAY JAMES BOND
And really, can you blame them? Just look at him. He's the dictionary definition of "suave."
5 of 7
PLAYING NELSON MANDELA HAD A PROFOUND IMPACT ON HIM
In addition to earning him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama, playing the late South African president inspired Elba to write and produce an album inspired by the music of South Africa (which he recorded in Johannesburg as well as in London and Mali). "I made this album to express how it was to play Nelson Mandela, because I couldn't do it in words," Elba told PEOPLE. "At the same time, my dad was dying, and so this album is dedicated to the memory of those two men, Nelson and my dad. When you listen to it, you're getting my impression of two great men."
6 of 7
HE'S A DOTING FATHER
In addition to posting the sweetest announcement tweet ever when his son Winston was born in 2014, Elba also treated his teen daughter Isan to the coolest night out when he brought her as his date to the 2015 Oscars.
7 of 7
SOMETIMES HE POSTS VIDEOS OF HIS SHIRTLESS WORKOUTS
Thank you, Idris. Thank you.
See Also
More
WATCH: Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba Take The Ultimate Spanish Test
More
Angelina Jolie Jokes 'It's Time' She Return to Acting with Maleficent 2: 'I'm Now the Breadwinner'
WATCH: Emma Stone and Steve Carell Take You Behind the Historic Real-Life Tennis Showdown of Battle of the Sexes
By Land and By Sea: Every A-List Arrival at the 2017 Venice Film Festival
Anna Faris Says the 'Idea of Your Mate Being Your Best Friend' is 'Overhyped'
Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield Go Toe-to-Toe with a Disapproving Doctor in an Exclusive Sneak Peek from Breathe