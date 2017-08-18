Idris Elba isn’t letting his injured leg get in the way of his social life.

The Dark Tower star, 44, was spotted hobbling out of a swanky London restaurant Thursday night on crutches after suffering a mysterious injury.

Despite the bad leg, Elba seemed to be in good spirits leaving Sexy Fish restaurant where he grabbed a bite to eat with friends including British comedian Jack Whitehall.

Elba first addressed the injury on Twitter last week, when he apologized for having to miss the Boardmasters surf and music festival in Cornwall due to the bad leg.

“#Boardmasters, regretfully I will not be able to make it down tonight due to an injury. Absolutely gutted! Hopefully catch you next year,” he wrote.

Although the nature of the injury remains unclear, the actor, who also moonlights as a DJ, is an avid athlete, and has recently taken up kickboxing.

The Brit made his debut as a pro kick-boxer in October and pulled out a win, leading to what his Dark Tower costar Matthew McConaughey refers to as Elba’s “undefeated K1 career.”

“One fight. Who’s counting?” he previously told PEOPLE. “I just wasn’t beaten.”

Elba trained for the October 28 match while shooting the Stephen King adaptation, in which he plays justice defender Gunslinger.

“I trained twice a day,” he says. “I was quickly becoming in incredible shape to endure some of the stuff we did. To be honest, the action sequences were what they were and done in pockets, but I was in good physical and mental shape.”

The Dark Tower is in theaters now.