Idina Menzel Marries Rent Costar Aaron Lohr

Broadway actress and Frozen star Idina Menzel, 46, married actor Aaron Lohr, 41, over the weekend, PEOPLE confirms. The two have been dating since 2015 and got engaged a year ago this week. They first starred together in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent.

Menzel and Lohr moved in together 2015 after purchasing a house in Encino, California, according to Variety.

As if this week couldn't get any better I have wonderful news… my man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It's a beautiful time. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 23, 2016

Lohr transitioned to public theater after his role on the film adaptation and now works as a Marriage and Family Therapist Registered Intern at Avalon Malibu Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Center in California. According to its website, Lohr serves as a primary therapist and group facilitator and has two Masters degrees in criminal justice and psychology.

The Frozen actress was previously married to fellow Broadway star Taye Diggs from 2003 until December 2013. They share a son, Walker, 7.