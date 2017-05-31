Kristen Bell and Josh Gad Wish Their Frozen Costar Idina Menzel a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Idina Menzel!

The actress and singer turned 45 on Tuesday and was celebrated on social media by her Frozen costars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad.

Bell, 36, took to Instagram to wish Menzel a happy birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to the best big sister a cartoon princess could ever ask for. Love you, @idinamenzel! #frozen.”

Happy birthday to the best big sister a cartoon princess could ever ask for. Love you, @idinamenzel ! #frozen A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on May 30, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Fellow Frozen costar Josh Gad also sent his well-wishes to the Tony award winner, writing, “Happy birthday to this incredible talent and great friend @idinamenzel.”

Happy birthday to this incredible talent and great friend @idinamenzel 😘😘😘 A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on May 30, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Look what my band gave me for my bday! #IdinaWorldTour A post shared by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on May 30, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Menzel was also surprised by her band with a special video featuring the lyrics from Rent‘s “Seasons of Love,” which she appeared in on Broadway from 1996 to 1997.

The star recently reunited with her Wicked costar Norbert Leo Butz. The pair starred as Elphaba and Fiyero, respectively, to packed audiences back in 2003, along with Kristin Chenoweth.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Menzel, 45, and Butz, 50, sang a rendition of “As Long As You’re Mine” at a benefit for Broadway, in which their two characters pledge their love to each other.