Vampires, Werewolves & Demigods! 11 Iconic Non-Human Boyfriends in Pop Culture

CAINE, JUIPTER ASCENDING

Okay, sure, he's a were-dog-angel-creature (it's complicated) from another planet, and he has weird blonde eyebrows, but Caine has all of the physical appeal of Channing Tatum (we're talking biceps on biceps), plus Channing Tatum's charm, plus an unending commitment to love and protect Jupiter at all costs, and he treats her like a queen (because she is one). Oh, and he can fly. That's pretty awesome, too.