Vampires, Werewolves & Demigods! 11 Iconic Non-Human Boyfriends in Pop Culture
Sure, they might not be fully human, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to make women — and their audience — fall in love with them
1 of 11
THE AMPHIBIAN MAN FROM SHAPE OF WATER
It's not easy to make people fall in love with you without uttering a single word, but Eliza and the Amphibian Man's silent romance is still perfectly swoon-worthy, from the first shared egg to their final embrace. Just make sure that you bring tissues into the theater with you; you're going to need them.
2 of 11
EDWARD CULLEN FROM TWILIGHT
The ultimate brooding bad-boy vampire that everyone daydreamed about in high school. Sure, Bella and Edward's relationship was complicated — she was human, he wanted to drink her blood; she was 17, he was over 100; their relationship caused an international vampire war — but honestly, whose first love isn't a little tricky?
3 of 11
JACOB BLACK FROM TWILIGHT
And then there was Jacob, the best friend/shape-shifting werewolf who was madly in love with Bella, and followed her around like a puppy (sometimes literally). Whether you were Team Edward or Team Jacob depended on whether you were more into cheekbones or abs, but Jacob was a heck of a second place finisher.
4 of 11
THOR OF ASGARD, AVENGERS
All of those abs were truly otherworldly — Thor is the ruler of Asgard, after all. Add to that his goofy smile, childlike enjoyment at discovering the mortal world and his commitment to Jane, and you've got every girl's dream guy right there. (Did we mention the abs?)
5 of 11
CAINE, JUIPTER ASCENDING
Okay, sure, he's a were-dog-angel-creature (it's complicated) from another planet, and he has weird blonde eyebrows, but Caine has all of the physical appeal of Channing Tatum (we're talking biceps on biceps), plus Channing Tatum's charm, plus an unending commitment to love and protect Jupiter at all costs, and he treats her like a queen (because she is one). Oh, and he can fly. That's pretty awesome, too.
6 of 11
EDWARD SCISSORHANDS
We're not sure what, exactly, Edward Scissorhands is, but he's not human. Still, he has a big heart and that perfect, haunted bone structure — and that is more than enough for us and Winona Ryder to want to rescue him with our love and affection.
7 of 11
ERIC NORTHAM, TRUE BLOOD
What is it about inhuman creatures that make them so ripped? Because for a 1,000-year-old vampire, Eric Northam looks pretty good. Yeah, he's loyal and terrifying in equal measure, and has a penchant for skipping clothing and loves Sookie deeply, but most importantly, he's the hottest ancient Viking we've ever laid eyes on.
8 of 11
THE SALVATORE BROTHERS, VAMPIRE DIARIES
We'd like to take this opportunity to formally thank Damon and Stefan Salvatore for giving us highly unrealistic expectations for high school boys and the kind of bone structure they would have. It definitely didn't make our teenage years awkward at all.
9 of 11
SCOTT MCCALL, TEEN WOLF
Anything that gives Tyler Posey the opportunity to a.) be shirtless as often as possible and b.) show off those puppy-dog eyes with all of his love interests should be celebrated as loudly as possible.
10 of 11
THE BEAST, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
He gave Belle a library. Sure, he looked like a big, hairy beast for part of the film, and was somehow less attractive as a human (you all know it's true!), but he gave Belle a library, which is the single most romantic thing anyone has ever done.
11 of 11
CASPER
Oh, Casper, our first not-entirely-human love. We will never forget how hard we swooned the first time we watched handsome Devon Sawa show up to the party in order to dance with Kat in front of all of her friends. This film proved that first loves truly never die … and if they do, they'll come back as adorable ghost boys.
