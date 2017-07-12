Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith are Living Their Best Lives at Wimbledon

Funnily enough, McKellen has a history of impersonating Smith on talk shows and in interviews: He’s even gotten all dressed up to show off his Smith impression on Saturday Night Live. Luckily for him, it doesn’t appear like she’s still holding a grudge.

Golfer Hideki Matsuyama sat in front of them, and at one point, he looked as if he was pretending to take a selfie while surreptitiously snapping a photo of Smith and her cool binoculars. We see right through you, man.

They even shared binoculars! Like true friends! Smith’s still got that disapproving Dowager Countess stare down pat.

It’s unclear exactly who Smith and McKellen were rooting for to win, but it’s probably safe to say that it was their fellow Brit Murray — who lost, sadly.