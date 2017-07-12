People

Movies

Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith are Living Their Best Lives at Wimbledon

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Watch out, Patrick Stewart. Ian McKellen might have a new celebrity BFF.

McKellen was spotted chilling with Maggie Smith at Wimbledon on Wednesday, watching the gentlemen’s singles quarter final match between Andy Murray and Sam Querrey.

The on-court action was fine, but the real drama happened in the royal box, where photographers captured Smith and McKellen in a full range of facial expressions — including elation, fear, disappointment, outrage, and surprise. The resulting photos are a master class in emotion from two of Britain’s most esteemed national treasures.

Javier Garcia/BPI/Shuttersto/REX/Shutterstock

Funnily enough, McKellen has a history of impersonating Smith on talk shows and in interviews: He’s even gotten all dressed up to show off his Smith impression on Saturday Night LiveLuckily for him, it doesn’t appear like she’s still holding a grudge.

Golfer Hideki Matsuyama sat in front of them, and at one point, he looked as if he was pretending to take a selfie while surreptitiously snapping a photo of Smith and her cool binoculars. We see right through you, man.

They even shared binoculars! Like true friends! Smith’s still got that disapproving Dowager Countess stare down pat.

It’s unclear exactly who Smith and McKellen were rooting for to win, but it’s probably safe to say that it was their fellow Brit Murray — who lost, sadly.

The duo nearly starred together in the Harry Potter film series, in which Smith famously played Professor McGonagall. McKellan was offered the part of the school’s headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, following the death of Richard Harris, who originally played the part. He recently explained why he passed up on the role on BBC’s HARDtalk show.