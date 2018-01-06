I, Tonya and 7 Other Gold Medal-Worthy Olympic Movies
From tales of victory to what happens to athletes after their medal wins, these Olympic-inspired film are sure to inspire
I, TONYA
The story of the bizarre attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, which held connections to competitor Tonya Harding, just weeks before the Lillehammer Olympics, has fascinated people since it first made headlines in 1994. I, Tonya seeks to tell Harding's side of the story, including her rise to skating glory, her marriage to Jeff Gillooly — who, along with her bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt, orchestrated the attack — and her complicated relationship with her mother. Margot Robbie earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Harding, and Allison Janney nabbed one for her role as Harding's mother, Lavona.
CHARIOTS OF FIRE
This 1982 story of the 1924 Olympics won the Oscar for Best Picture and the Golden Globe for best foreign film. It focused on British Olympic runners Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, both of whom became world famous and won gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Liddell, especially, was well-known for refusing to run in a qualifying race because of his Christian faith, as it took place on a Sunday. Beyond the story, Chariots of Fire also gave the world one of the most iconic theme songs of all time.
PERSONAL BEST
This 1982 movie follows the U.S. women's track and field team as they prepare for the 1980 Olympics. Of course, their dreams are dashed when the United States ended up boycotting the 1980 games, which were held in Moscow, due to tensions with the communist Soviet Union.
MIRACLE
Based on one of the best-known underdog stories in Olympic history, Miracle follows the United States hockey team on the road to and competing in the 1980 Olympics. With the Soviet Union favored to win the gold, the U.S. team shocked the world not only beating the Soviets, but going on to win the gold medal — hence the title Miracle.
COOL RUNNINGS
With its sunshine and sandy beaches, Jamaica is just about the last place you'd expect to serve as a training site for an Olympic bobsled team. But ahead of the 1988 Winter Olympics, a group of Jamaican men attempted to make it to the Games despite the fact that the country had never sent a bobsled team to the Olympics before. Cool Runnings is based on the team's eventual 1988 debut, and is a dramatized tale of the team's journey to the Olympics. They never won gold, but the team's goal was more to be treated as true competitors, rather than winning a medal.
RACE
Jesse Owens's historic four-time gold medal feat at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin is chronicled in the 2016 film Race. His road to Olympic success is filled with many obstacles, including Owens facing racism at home and at the Olympics.
FOXCATCHER
Again, Foxcatcher isn't about the Olympics specifically. Instead, it's about two Olympians, Dave and Mark Schultz — the latter of whom is recruited by a billionaire, John E. du Pont, to train again as a wrestler in the hopes of heading to the top world competitions, including the Olympics, on Team Foxcatcher. Though there's initial athletic success for Mark on Team Foxcatcher, tensions eventually start to run high — particularly between Dave and du Pont.
MUNICH
This Steven Spielberg-directed movie isn't about 1972 Olympics in Munich, but rather, what happens afterward. Following the massacre at the Olympics that saw 11 Israeli athletes taken hostage and killed by a Palestinian terrorist group, it follows the secret plot of the Israeli government to exact revenge on the group that led the Munich massacre. A critical success, the film was nominated for two Golden Globes as well as Best Picture at the Oscars.
