I Do! Watch John Cena Adorably Officiate a Couple's Wedding Live on Today Show

Add wedding officiant to John Cena‘s long list of skills.

The wrestler turned actor married a couple on the Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb hour of the Today show on Friday morning. The Trainwreck star stepped in for a special wedding on the program surrounded by the couple’s family and guests of the show.

Cena also surprised the couple with a honeymoon trip to Italy. The wrestler came out in a small vespa scooter to reveal that the two are going to the European country. The couple will start their trip in Rome before heading to the Amalfi coast.

Cena is gearing up for his own wedding to Total Divas star Nikki Bella this year. The two got engaged in April 2017 during Wrestlemania 33. The proposal happened live on TV after the wrestling couple defeated the Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag-team match.

Cena and Bella have been dating for nearly five years and their relationship has been documented on the hit E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.