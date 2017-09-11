SAVING LIVES

Loved ones aren't getting left behind during Hurricane Irma — not on Kristen Bell's watch, at least. The actress is currently riding out the storm in Orlando, Florida, where she was visiting to do Frozen press.

Once she realized she couldn't leave town, she sprang into action. Her first task?

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," Bell's Frozen costar Josh Gad tweeted of the actress' gesture. "When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristen," Gad concluded his caption of a selfie with his parents and Bell.