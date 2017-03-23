Movies
The Hunger Games Turns 5: Flashback Pics from the 2012 Premiere
The Hunger Games turns five this year — check out what the film’s stars looked like making the rounds for the first film’s premiere
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
The Hunger Games turns five this year! Celebrate with these throwback pics from three years before Lawrence became the highest-paid actress in the world and ascended to the lofty position of America's Sweetheart.
LIAM HEMSWORTH AND MILEY CYRUS
Two months later, the stars would get engaged (for the first time).
JOSH HUTCHERSON
Never forget that Lawrence once gave Hutcherson a "mild concussion" while they were horsing around on the set.
AMANDLA STENBERG
Stenberg's casting as Rue caused something of a backlash among fans who envisioned the character as white, a controversy that surrounded the film for a moment.
JOSH HUTCHERSON AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Also never forget that Hutcherson has gone out of his way to inform the world that Lawrence is a "great" kisser.
ELIZABETH BANKS
Banks steps into another heavily made-up role on the big screen this year, appearing as Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa in the upcoming reboot.
WILLOW SHIELDS
“We started with me being really young and her being like my big sister,” Shields told PEOPLE of her relationship with Lawrence. “As I got older she became more like a best friend to me.”
WOODY HARRELSON
Harrelson will be returning to the world of futuristic thrillers with a role in a forthcoming Star Wars film.
BOOK CLUB
The world got its first glimpse of Lawrence's weapons-grade charm on the press tour for the first Hunger Games.
SELFIE GAMES
It's not actually a red carpet walk until you get a selfie with a fan.
POWER TRIO
Bonus: Here are 13 pictures of Hemsworth smoldering. You're welcome.
