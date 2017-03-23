Movies

The Hunger Games Turns 5: Flashback Pics from the 2012 Premiere

The Hunger Games turns five this year — check out what the film’s stars looked like making the rounds for the first film’s premiere

By @alex_heigl

Posted on

More

1 of 11

 

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

The Hunger Games turns five this year! Celebrate with these throwback pics from three years before Lawrence became the highest-paid actress in the world and ascended to the lofty position of America's Sweetheart. 

2 of 11

 

LIAM HEMSWORTH AND MILEY CYRUS

Two months later, the stars would get engaged (for the first time). 

3 of 11

 

JOSH HUTCHERSON

Never forget that Lawrence once gave Hutcherson a "mild concussion" while they were horsing around on the set.

4 of 11

 

AMANDLA STENBERG

Stenberg's casting as Rue caused something of a backlash among fans who envisioned the character as white, a controversy that surrounded the film for a moment. 

5 of 11

Kevin Winter/Getty

JOSH HUTCHERSON AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Also never forget that Hutcherson has gone out of his way to inform the world that Lawrence is a "great" kisser.

6 of 11

 

ELIZABETH BANKS

Banks steps into another heavily made-up role on the big screen this year, appearing as Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa in the upcoming reboot.

7 of 11

 

WILLOW SHIELDS

“We started with me being really young and her being like my big sister,” Shields told PEOPLE of her relationship with Lawrence. “As I got older she became more like a best friend to me.”

8 of 11

 

WOODY HARRELSON

Harrelson will be returning to the world of futuristic thrillers with a role in a forthcoming Star Wars film. 

9 of 11

 

BOOK CLUB

The world got its first glimpse of Lawrence's weapons-grade charm on the press tour for the first Hunger Games.

10 of 11

 

SELFIE GAMES

It's not actually a red carpet walk until you get a selfie with a fan.

11 of 11

 

POWER TRIO

Bonus: Here are 13 pictures of Hemsworth smoldering. You're welcome.

See Also

More

More