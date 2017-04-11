Hugh Jackman Celebrates 21st Wedding Anniversary with Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'I Love You with All My Heart'

Hugh Jackman has found his (doubles) partner for life.

Jackman, 48, celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Tuesday with a sweet Instagram photo.

“To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote.

In the snap, the Wolverine star and Furness smile at the camera after a game of tennis.

The couple met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995 and have two kids together, Oscar, 15, and Ava, 10.

FROM COINAGE: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

And after over two decades together, Jackman says their marriage just keeps hitting new highs.

“It gets better and better, I can honestly say that,” he previously said. “She’s the greatest thing that ever happened to me.”