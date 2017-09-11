Hugh Jackman, Joss Whedon Pay Tribute to Wolverine Co-Creator After Death

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, Marvel and DC Comics filmmaker Joss Whedon, and a host of other prominent figures in the comic-book community are paying tribute to Wolverine co-creator and comics legend Len Wein, who died Sunday at age 69.

“Blessed to have known Len Wein. I first met him in 2008. I told him — from his heart, mind & hands came the greatest character in comics,” Jackman tweeted alongside a photo of the actor with Wein.

“Co-created Wolverine & the new X-men. Co-kickstarted the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor. And more. RIP Len Wein,” wrote Whedon, who directed the first two Avengers films for Marvel and has taken over reshoot work on the DC Comics film Justice League.

Wein worked for both Marvel and DC during his career and both comic houses offered condolences following his death.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Len Wein’s passing, and send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Len’s contributions to the Marvel Universe as writer, editor, and member of the Marvel family will never be forgotten. He will be missed,” Marvel wrote.

“Len Wein was one of the most welcoming people and legends in comics from the moment I joined DC eight years ago,” said Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment. “He wrote or edited almost every major DC character — there’s hardly a facet of DC’s world that Len didn’t touch. I, DC and the industry will miss him and his talent very much. Our love and prayers go out to Christine, his family and his fans.”

See other tributes to Wein below.

One of the industry's best writers.

One of the industry's best editors.

One of the industry's best people.

Wein is survived by his wife, Christine Valada.

