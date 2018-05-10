Hugh Jackman Claps Back at Ryan Reynolds in Ongoing Feud: You're 'Too Much – It's Not Sexy'

Looks like Ryan Reynolds is going to have to play it cool around Hugh Jackman.

The Wolverine actor, 49, had a message for Reynolds, 41, on Good Morning American Thursday about all the hijinks he’s suffered at the hands of the Deadpool 2 star.

“Hey buddy, how are ya, mate?” Jackman said to Reynolds while looking at the camera next to cohost Michael Strahan. “Ryan, I love you man. I love Deadpool. I can’t wait to see the movie, you’re one of my best friends. Blake, the fam, the whole thing. But back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It’s too much — It’s not sexy.”

The two were recently hanging out in Las Vegas for CinemaCon when Reynolds crashed Jackman’s happy birthday message to a fan in full Deadpool costume. As the actor started to record his well-wishes, Reynolds began singing in the background and Jackman panned the camera over to show Reynolds in costume.

“Don’t give him too much attention,” Jackman said in the clip.

The video came as Reynolds continues to campaign for the two to star together in a crossover film. Problem is Jackman retired his superhero character in 2017’s Logan. Reynolds’ Deadpool character first appeared in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which starred Jackman.

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best,” Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly last week.

Reynolds also messed with Jackman when the actor posted a picture on Twitter thanking fans for their support while promoting Logan, to which Reynolds sarcastically replied that the fans Jackman posed with were actually protesters.

“Really…Guy … Really?!” Jackman responded.

And in 2015, while filming Deadpool, Reynolds posted a video on Instagram impersonating the Australian actor and asked fans to vote for him for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive (both men had already been given the honor — Jackman in 2008 and Reynolds in 2010).

“G’day mate, Hugh Jackman here,” Reynolds says in a thick Australian accent. “Just reminding you to get your votes in for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. Cover’s coming up.”

Deadpool 2 is out May 18.