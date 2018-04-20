Hugh Jackman Got 'Busted' for Sneaking Into a Greatest Showman Sing-Along Screening

Hugh Jackman got caught singing his heart out to his own movie.

The actor, 49, snuck into the back of a public theater showing his new musical The Greatest Showman, and was caught on camera dancing and singing along to his own musical numbers in the film.

“Wanted to experience the singalong too! So I snuck in the back of the theatre. Then I got busted,” Jackman posted on Twitter, along with some video evidence of the incident.

Wanted to experience the singalong too! So I snuck in the back of the theatre. Then I got busted. @GreatestShowman pic.twitter.com/T0ELsGPACE — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2018

One theatergoer replied to the actor’s tweet, writing that she saw him standing behind her at the screening. “I was there literally shaking when I saw you behind me…,” she wrote.

It’s no wonder Jackman’s proud of the big budget musical, which took seven years of hard work to get to the big screen. “It is notoriously one of the hardest things to do in Hollywood,” Jackman told PEOPLE of bringing a major musical to the big screen.

The Wolverine star, who plays legendary, controversial circus impresario P.T. Barnum in the musical, explained, “I think just the climate of Hollywood was like, ‘There’s just too many risks. There’s too much to do. It’s too much, let’s not do that anymore.’ I mean, there’s been musicals, obviously: Les Mis, Mamma Mia. But an original movie musical is really hard. So that was, yeah, seven years ago, and here we are.”

While he described musicals as a “difficult” and sort of “weird art form,” having music written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for La La Land, made things easier.