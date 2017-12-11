The 2018 Golden Globe nomination are in — and the stars are starting to celebrate the happy news!

Guillermo del Toro’s Shape of Water leads the nominations with a whopping 7 — including nods in the director, lead actress and supporting actress categories — followed by Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six each. Lady Bird stood alone in third place with four nominations, including Saoirse Ronan in the lead actress category.

Call Me By Your Name, The Greatest Showman, All the Money in the World, Dunkirk, and I, Tonya all followed with three nominations each. Jordan Peele’s surprise hit Get Out also nabbed two nominations in the best picture category and one for lead actor Daniel Kaluuya.

HBO’s summer hit Big Little Lies dominated the competition on the TV side with 6 nominations, 4 of which went to the show’s main actresses Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan followed with four, and This Is Us, Fargo, and The Handmaid’s Tale tied for third place with three nods each.

The Greatest Showman‘s Hugh Jackman tweeted a lengthy reaction alongside a picture of him and costars Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Over 7 years ago we began the journey to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears …. giving up was never an option. As it is said – with great risk comes great reward. Thank you #HFPA! @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/qgyZ5v9AUh — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 11, 2017

Thanks for the congrats, everyone! Much love to my #InsecureHBO family & congrats to the other nominees! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/ZLMoyq11v0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 11, 2017

THE DISASTER ARTIST get nominated for big Hollywood awards!! What a story!! https://t.co/OAtIDytCYk — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 11, 2017

Tennis legend Billie Jean King congratulated the stars of Battle of the Sexes — the biopic about her famous battle on the court.

Congratulations to #EmmaStone and @SteveCarell on their @goldenglobes Best Actress and Best Actor nominations for @billievsbobby! Two great people who delivered two incredible performances. Proud to have played a small part in the film's success! #GoldenGlobes — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 11, 2017

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright also gave a shoutout to his lead actor Ansel Elgort.

Check back later for more reactions. The 75th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 7 on NBC.