The 2018 Golden Globe nomination are in — and the stars are starting to celebrate the happy news!
Guillermo del Toro’s Shape of Water leads the nominations with a whopping 7 — including nods in the director, lead actress and supporting actress categories — followed by Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six each. Lady Bird stood alone in third place with four nominations, including Saoirse Ronan in the lead actress category.
Call Me By Your Name, The Greatest Showman, All the Money in the World, Dunkirk, and I, Tonya all followed with three nominations each. Jordan Peele’s surprise hit Get Out also nabbed two nominations in the best picture category and one for lead actor Daniel Kaluuya.
HBO’s summer hit Big Little Lies dominated the competition on the TV side with 6 nominations, 4 of which went to the show’s main actresses Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan followed with four, and This Is Us, Fargo, and The Handmaid’s Tale tied for third place with three nods each.
The Greatest Showman‘s Hugh Jackman tweeted a lengthy reaction alongside a picture of him and costars Zac Efron and Zendaya.
Tennis legend Billie Jean King congratulated the stars of Battle of the Sexes — the biopic about her famous battle on the court.
Baby Driver director Edgar Wright also gave a shoutout to his lead actor Ansel Elgort.
Check back later for more reactions. The 75th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 7 on NBC.