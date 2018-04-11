Hugh Jackman Calls Wife Deborra-Lee Furness His 'Greatest Gift' on Wedding Anniversary

After 22 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman is more in love with his wife than ever.

Jackman, 49, celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday with a heartfelt message.

“I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later … it only gets deeper.”

The actor went on to call his wife his “greatest gift.”

“You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world.”

Along with the sweet note, Jackman also shared a photo of the couple smiling while riding on a boat.

The couple met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995 and have two kids together, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12.

The actor previously opened up to PEOPLE about his marriage, saying one of the reasons he loves their relationship so much is because they formed their bond before the Wolverine star became famous.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

“One of the great pieces of fortune in my career, it started late, but that Deb and I were already set together, a team, madly in love, like literally before it all happened,” he said. “We can kind of see all the ups and downs for what they are. Our priority is our family, and we’re there for each other no matter what.”

Jackman said that while his career may hit highs and lows, he can always count on his wife and family to be there for him.