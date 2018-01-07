Hollywood A-listers are putting serious money into battling sexual harassment — with some superstars chipping in six figures and even more. But you don’t have to be a celebrity to contribute to the cause.

The Time’s Up movement, which launched on Monday to help fight sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond, has raised over $15 million for a legal defense fund, and anyone can donate.

The fund, which will be used to help lower-income women and men pursue their cases, is accepting donations through a GoFundMe link.

“Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund will provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers,” reads a statement on the donation’s page. The fund will be administrated by the National Women’s Law Center, with a network of lawyers and public relations professionals ready to lend assistance.

More than 11,000 people and groups have donated so far, in sums ranging from $5 to $2 million. Director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw donated $2 million through their Wunderkinder Foundation, the largest sum so far. Star Wars director J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath contributed $1 million, as did most of the major talent agencies in Hollywood.

Movement starters Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Shonda Rhimes each donated $500,000, while Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfreychimed in with $100,000 each. Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Cate Blanchett continued the donations with $50,000 each.

More than 300 prominent actresses and female agents, writers, directors, producers and entertainment executives signed an impassioned open letter that officially announced the movement on New Year’s Day.

“The struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard and acknowledged in male-dominated workplaces must end; time’s up on this impenetrable monopoly,” the letter in the New York Times read.

The open letter noted that the group is leaderless and works collectively to help work toward a solution. Time’s Up initiatives include the legal defense fund to help less privileged women, a mission to reach gender parity at studios and talent agencies, advocacy for legislation to penalize companies that tolerate harassment and a call for attendees walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes to make a statement and show solidarity by wearing black. The group is also encouraging people not going to the Globes to wear black and show support on social media. (The Time’s Up pin that many stars will wear on the red carpet is available on the group’s website.)

Time’s Up began meeting in early October after a wave of allegations was spurred by a slew of stories alleging sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein.

“We have been siloed off from each other,” Witherspoon told the NYT. “We’re finally hearing each other, and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn’t feel seen, to be finally heard.”