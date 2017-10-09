How Harvey Weinstein's 'Furious and Embarrassed' Wife, Marchesa Designer Georgina Chapman, Is Coping with Sexual Harassment Scandal

The future of Harvey Weinstein’s marriage to Georgina Chapman, as well as the future of her fashion label Marchesa, is up in the air after allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against the powerhouse producer last week.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the movie mogul, 65, and the fashion designer, 41, are together at a hotel in Los Angeles. The duo tied the knot in 2007 and have two children — India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.

As for the future of their marriage, one source tells PEOPLE a split is “inevitable” but not happening right now, while another claims that “Georgina is really mad” but “not even really at Harvey.” Instead, the second source says Chapman is concerned with the impact the scandal might have on her fashion label Marchesa, whose gowns are often worn on red carpets by A-list actresses.

“Georgina is furious and embarrassed,” a third source says. “She is very upset, but not rushing to file for divorce. This doesn’t even seem like an option.”

The source adds, “Georgina talks about the incidents like they happened before they were married. Still, it’s very sad and disappointing to Georgina that Harvey has behaved like this. It’s not anything that can just be forgotten, or forgiven. Right now, she seems very focused on Marchesa. Marchesa is her baby too. It’s a family business. She has several friends working for Marchesa and also her brother. She needs to keep business going. She will do what she can to keep her personal life away from Marchesa.”

Despite Chapman’s talent as a designer, the source says success in her industry often comes down to connections. “Georgina didn’t have those connections for Marchesa to be successful, but Harvey did,” says the source. “Georgina is in a tricky situation now. She truly loves her life.”

A television and fashion insider also tells PEOPLE that the future of Marchesa could be in jeopardy.

“Harvey is the one with all the friends,” the TV-fashion source says. “It’s going to be a tough time for her and Marchesa.”

As the news broke in The New York Times on Thursday that eight women — including Ashley Judd — had come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, Chapman was in the middle of presenting Marchesa’s fall 2018 bridal collection.

According to the NYT, Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, including Rose McGowan. In their claims, they allege that Weinstein behaved inappropriately during work meetings.

Following the allegations, the movie mogul announced plans to take a “leave of absence” in a statement to the NYT. “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go,” he said, adding that he was working with therapists and planned to take time off to “deal with this issue head-on.”

Weinstein’s former attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement that “he denies many of the accusations as patently false.” Another attorney for Weinstein, Charles Harder, said the mogul is preparing a lawsuit against the NYT for “false and defamatory” statements.

Weinstein co-founded Miramax with his brother Bob in the 1970s. The studio became a prominent player in independent cinema with films including Pulp Fiction and Steven Soderbergh’s Sex, Lies, and Videotape.

After Miramax was acquired by Disney in 2005, Weinstein and his brother went on to found the Weinstein Company. The Hollywood power player is known for his strong Academy Awards campaigns.

The Weinstein Company’s films include Oscar winners and critically acclaimed hits such as The Artist, The King’s Speech, Silver Linings Playbook, Django Unchained and more.