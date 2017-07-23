How Cate Blanchett Used YouTube Makeup Tutorials to Prepare for Her Epic Thor: Ragnarok Role

For all things Comic-Con 2017, visit our all-encompassing EW Comic-Con page.

On the set of Thor: Ragnarok, it was carte blanche for Cate Blanchett.

The cast of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie came to EW’s Comic-Con video studio at San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel to tease the Thor threequel, and Blanchett, one of the new additions to the cast, revealed how she approached creating Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death.

“The fan base for these things, it’s huge — it’s kind of terrifying,” the Oscar winner admitted. But she found inspiration from the devoted fans who have posted Hela make-up tutorials on YouTube. “So you kind of go to the fan base, and there’s so much to draw on there,” she said.

Chris Hemsworth’s fifth outing as Thor was also shaped partially by a fan. EW’s Julia Cunningham asked the Aussie-turned-Asgardian about some of his funny bits in the film’s record-breaking trailer, including a moment where Thor unexpectedly sees the Hulk. “We had a young kid, a Make-A-Wish kid on set that day,” Hemsworth told her. “He goes, ‘You know, you should say, “He’s a friend from work!”‘”

Check out the full interview above. Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 3.

