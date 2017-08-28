Will George and Amal Clooney Make Post-Twins Debut? Watch for These Hot Couples at the Venice Film Fest

What more romantic spot for date night than Venice, Italy?

Hollywood’s finest will start flocking to the city of canals this week for the 74rd Venice Film Festival, which opens Aug. 30 — giving the world a first look at some of the year’s most anticipated movies and, of course, some of the most glamorous couples in show business.

George Clooney, who directed the dark comedy Suburbicon, and his human-rights lawyer wife Amal are likely to walk the red carpet on the island of Lido for the first time since they welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in June. The two, who spent much of the summer at their home on Italy’s Lake Como, have plenty of history in Venice: They got married in the city in 2014, and George is a festival regular.

Jennifer Lawrence and her director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, who fell for each other after making the movie mother! together, will premiere the intense, super-secretive horror thriller, starring Lawrence, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem. The two have praised each other in interviews and taken their romance public, but the film festival will probably be their red carpet debut as a couple.

Among other hot couples likely to show off their amore on the red carpet: Along with his role in mother!, Javier Bardem stars with wife Penélope Cruz in the Pablo Escobar drama Loving Pablo. And Matt Damon stars in two movies, Surburbicon and the opening night movie, Alexander Payne’s social satire Downsizing, so we’re hoping wife Luciana comes along for the festivities.

Last year, couples including Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts — who have since separated — and Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo cozied up on the star-studded red carpet.

This years’ festival takes place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, kicking off the opening night with Downsizing, starring Damon and Kristen Wiig. The festival will also premiere the Netflix original Our Souls at Night as part of a planned tribute to stars Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, who reunited for the film 50 years after Barefoot in the Park. And ending an 11-year succession of male jury chiefs, Annette Bening will lead the competition jury.