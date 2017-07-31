Psychos, Killers and Creeps: 17 Hot Actors Who've Taken On Terrifying Roles

LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN THE DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY

DiCaprio is reuniting with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese in an upcoming adaptation of Erik Larson's nonfiction bestseller The Devil in the White City. The book follows killer H.H. Holmes, who confessed to murdering at least 27 people before his 1896 execution and was suspected of slaying many more. Before the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, Holmes constructed a hotel that was later nicknamed the "Murder Castle," thanks to the hidden passageways, gas chambers and crematorium where he did his evil deeds.