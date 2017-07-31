Movies
Psychos, Killers and Creeps: 17 Hot Actors Who've Taken On Terrifying Roles
Meet the dreamboat stars who’ve played straight from the history book serial killers, fictional savages and every petrifying thing in-between
Posted on
More
From Tiny House to 'Barndominium': See Every Fixer Upper Home That's Currently on the Market
1 of 17
BILL SKARSGÅRD IN IT
You sure can do a lot with clown makeup. The actor, whose genetically gifted family includes brothers Alexander and Gustaf, is nearly unrecognizable as terrorizing clown Pennywise in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel. Skarsgård's brief appearances in the film's trailers are already causing nightmares and Twitter freakouts.
2 of 17
ROSS LYNCH IN MY FRIEND DAHMER
Lynch is taking a big step away from his Disney Channel past in the forthcoming movie about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's adolescence. The film’s real-world subject killed and dismembered 17 young men before his 1994 prison death.
3 of 17
ZAC EFRON IN EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE
The former teen heartthrob is following up a slew of comedic roles with a very sinister turn. He'll portray real life serial killer Ted Bundy in the the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film will chronicle Bundy, who killed 30 women between 1973 and 1978, through the eyes of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer.
4 of 17
JAMIE DORNAN IN THE FALL
Dornan has induced shivers as the show's Irish serial killer, Paul Spector, since 2013. In 2015, he even admited to stalking a woman in preparation for the role.
5 of 17
JEREMY RENNER IN DAHMER
The Avengers star had a decidely less heroic role in 2002's Dahmer, which explored the life of the infamous serial killer.
6 of 17
LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN THE DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY
DiCaprio is reuniting with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese in an upcoming adaptation of Erik Larson's nonfiction bestseller The Devil in the White City. The book follows killer H.H. Holmes, who confessed to murdering at least 27 people before his 1896 execution and was suspected of slaying many more. Before the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, Holmes constructed a hotel that was later nicknamed the "Murder Castle," thanks to the hidden passageways, gas chambers and crematorium where he did his evil deeds.
7 of 17
EVAN PETERS IN AMERICAN HORROR STORY: HOTEL
AHS veteran Peters played sadistic hotel-builder James Patrick March in the show's third season. The sinister character was inspired by H.H. Holmes.
8 of 17
JAKE GYLLENHAAL IN NIGHTCRAWLER
Gyllenhaal went full creep in 2014's Nightcrawler. His character Louis Bloom is a socipathic con man who becomes obsessed with the violent world of crime journalism.
9 of 17
FREDDIE HIGHMORE IN BATES MOTEL
The former child star portrayed Norman Bates, the iconic killer from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, for five seasons.
10 of 17
JAMES MCAVOY IN SPLIT
McAvoy portrayed a man with 23 different personalities in the 2016 psychological thriller. At least one of these personalities decides to kidnap three young teenage girls and hold them hostage in an underground facility.
11 of 17
MICHAEL C. HALL IN DEXTER
Hall played Miami's premiere blood splatter analyst/ serial killer, Dexter Morgan, from 2006 to 2013. The fact that Morgan only took out his bloodlust on fellow killers made him only slightly less horrifying.
12 of 17
MATT DAMON IN THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY
Damon commits murder and steals an identity as the 1999 film's con man Tom Ripley.
13 of 17
SKEET ULRICH IN SCREAM
Ulrich's teenage character ends up being one of the monsters behind the Ghostface mask in the 1996 meta slasher flick.
14 of 17
CILLIAN MURPHY IN RED EYE
Murphy's Jackson Rippner (get it?) ensures Rachel McAdams' character Lisa has the worst flight ever in the 2005 film. While seated next to her on the plane, Jackson reveals that he's taking Lisa's father hostage and will kill him unless she helps him assasinate a politician.
15 of 17
MADS MIKKELSEN IN HANNIBAL
Mikkelsen played fictional killer cannibal Hannibal Lecter (of Silence of the Lambs fame) for three seasons.
16 of 17
ZACHARY QUINTO IN AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ASYLUM
In season 2 of the hit show, Quinto's Dr. Oliver Thredson turns out to be psychotic killer Bloody Face. The villian's hobbies include skinning his victims and wearing the resulting material as a mask.
17 of 17
CHRISTIAN BALE IN AMERICAN PSYCHO
Bale's psychopathic yuppie Patrick Bateman terrorizes New York in the 2000 film based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel.
See Also
More
From Tiny House to 'Barndominium': See Every Fixer Upper Home That's Currently on the Market
More
Remembering Sam Shepard Through His Greatest Roles
Inside Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange's 'Tumultuous' Relationship: 'An Incredible Match, but ... Not Without Fireworks'
From Gushing About Wife Blake Lively to Giving Flawless Advice: 9 Reasons Ryan Reynolds Is Literally the Best
Jeanne Moreau, Star of Jules et Jim and French Film Icon, Dies at 89
Oscar-Nominated Actor Sam Shepard Dies After Secret Battle with ALS