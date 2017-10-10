What It Really Takes to Make a Horror Movie: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets You Never Knew

CARRIE: SISSY SPACEK SLEPT IN HER BLOODY GOWN FOR THREE DAYS

Okay, it was fake blood, but still. The star was so devoted to making sure the movie's horrific prom scene came out legend-worthy that she refused to take her "bloody" gown off for days in order to preserve continuity. This meant she spent some nights sleeping in her trailer covered in would-be pig's blood.

Spacek's costar P.J. Soles discussed her dedication in a 2013 Vulture interview. "[Spacek] had a trailer pulled behind MGM Studios in Culver City, and she slept in that blood for three days. I was like, 'You're amazing that you would wanna sleep in that sticky, icky stuff.' And she was like, 'No, it's gotta match, I want it to look great,'" she said. We don't know if "great" is the word we'd use, but the look certainly made an impression.