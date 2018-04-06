Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Son Hopper Released from Jail After Drug Arrest — See His Mugshot

Sean Penn and Robin Wright‘s son Hopper Penn and actress Uma Von Wittkamp have been released from jail.

A spokesperson from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Hopper, 24, and Von Wittkamp, 26, were released from jail on Thursday after they both posted $25,000 bonds.

According to multiple sources, the pair were arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday after Hopper, 24, was pulled over for failure to signal. After pulling the car over, an officer suspected drug activity.

Inside the car, troopers found 14g of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills, and 3g of psilocybin mushrooms, reported E! News.

According to Page Six, Penn and Von Wittkamp were both charged with possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), while Penn was also charged with possession of marijuana. The outlet also reported that Von Wittkamp was charged with an possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine).

Possession of a controlled substance is a felony in Nebraska, punishable by up to two years in prison, a year of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.

Hopper is the youngest child of Sean and Robin. The former couple also share 26-year-old daughter Dylan Penn.

Hopper has been open about his struggle with addiction in the past, saying his dad’s tough love helped him get clean.

“I was doing a lot of stuff,” he said, “but meth was the main one that brought me down.”

Hopper eventually agreed to get help, but only after getting a firm ultimatum from his dad.

“I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’ I was like, ‘I’ll take the bed,’ ” he said.