Hollywood Reacts to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech

When Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday’s Golden Globes, the actress used her time on stage to call out President-elect Donald Trump, though she avoided mentioning him by name.

Streep spoke of the importance of empathy in today’s world and referenced the moment that Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski during a rally in 2015 for his disability. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in thee public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said. “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

She then highlighted the importance of the press: “We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our Founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in our Constitution.”

Immediately following Streep’s powerful speech, Hollywood stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick, and Laverne Cox posted praise for the 30-time Golden Globes nominee online. Read some of the responses below:

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

thank you meryl — darren aronofsky (@DarrenAronofsky) January 9, 2017

I repeat, Meryl Streep is the greatest — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep giving an epic and powerful speech at the #GoldenGlobes. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 9, 2017

Merryl Streep is amazing

Bravo! Show Hollywood the way ❤ — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 9, 2017

MERYL STREEP — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 9, 2017

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

MERYL. FUCKING. STREEP. That's all. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

A true inspiration. Meryl, you beautiful soul. Thank you for using your voice to empower. #GoldenGlobes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2017

Is there anyone better? #Meryl — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 9, 2017

I HAVE NEVER LOVED MERYL MORE. BRAVO. WELL SAID. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep has mastered the placid reaction shot as people honor her — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 9, 2017

Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 9, 2017

She has never been more graceful than tonight, nearly w/out voice, her voice has never been so strong. TY Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep. It's this same level of bravery that she has offered us, freely, again and again. #GoldenGlobes #MerylStreep — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 9, 2017

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep is a goddess — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep changes the world by waking us up with a kiss on the forehead — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2017

Wondrous and much needed speech by Meryl Streep. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) January 9, 2017

However, some Conservative pundits, including Sean Hannity, took issue with Streep’s speech.

This is exactly why Hwood is DYING, what a bunch of hypocrites. Sex, violence, and drivel rule hwood. Turning the channel. https://t.co/jZVRviw7jw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 9, 2017