Hollywood Condemns James Toback Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations: 'Women Will No Longer Be Silent'

Hollywood is speaking out amidst more claims of sexual misconduct in the industry.

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times released a report in which more than 30 women accused director James Toback of sexual misconduct. “The women’s accounts portray James Toback as a man who, for decades, sexually harassed women he hired, women looking for work and women he just saw on the street,” the Times’ Glenn Whipp wrote.

Toback denied the allegations to the Times saying that he never met “any of these women” and that his diabetes and a heart condition make it “biologically impossible” for him to carry out the misconduct he is accused of.

The allegations come on the heels of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past couple weeks by more than 40 women, including multiple allegations of assault. (Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.)

The women who have accused Toback range from actresses to college students, with incidents in hotel rooms, public parks, movie trailers and elsewhere. Rumors of Toback’s sexual impropriety existed long before the Times‘ bombshell report. In 2012, Gawker published detailed stories exposing his alleged sexual misconducts. Also, last week writer Sari Kamin posted an essay detailing her experience of alleged harassment with Toback back in 2003.

Since the Times’ article was published on Sunday, celebrities have been quick and searing with their condemnation of the filmmaker, best known for writing Warren Beatty’s 1991 classic, Bugsy.

Why I’ve despised James Toback for over 20 years #JamesToback https://t.co/0dhRub1EdX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn detailed his own knowledge of Toback’s alleged misconducts in a Facebook post on Sunday night saying, “He has done this to three girls I’ve dated, two of my very best friends, and a family member…twice. Yes, he came up to her twice with the same stupid line, not realizing she was the same person.”

Debra Messing linked to the article in a tweet, saying “The Damn has broke. Women will no longer be silent.” Ghostbusters director called Toback a “disgrace” over the allegations, while MSNBC’s Joy Reid slammed the accusations as “Beyond disgusting.”

The damn has broke. Women will no longer be silent. We have your back and will amplify. https://t.co/hXt7J2UzXR — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 22, 2017

Beyond disgusting. Basically this guy is a predator using his film career as little more than bait. Repulsive. https://t.co/UEsjEijMb9 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 22, 2017

Weinstein accusers Asia Argento and Rose McGowan were also quick to address the Toback allegations, along with Argento’s boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, who said the article was “long overdue.”

So proud of my sisters for bringing down yet another pig: James Toback https://t.co/73xLVU3FVY — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 22, 2017

Long overdue for this well known sack of shit: https://t.co/WcULIz43zF — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 22, 2017

James Toback damn you for stealing, damn you for traumatizing. https://t.co/rLpboMcIMT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 22, 2017

When the Weinstein story broke and the filthy floodgates opened, my first thought was: When will it be James Toback’s turn? — todd levin (@toddlevin) October 22, 2017