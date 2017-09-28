Hocus Pocus Is Being Remade for TV Without Its Original Cast – and the Internet Isn't Exactly on Board

We only had to wait 24 years for another virgin to light the candle.

Beloved Halloween family movie Hocus Pocus is getting a remake courtesy of the Disney Channel, according to Deadline. The new movie – being written by Scarlett Lacey – is still in development, with original producer David Kirschner signed on.

Kenny Ortega, who directed the 1993 cult favorite, will not be involved with the new project – and neither will its original Sanderson sisters: Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

There has long been rumors that the original would get a sequel, with since-debunked reports in 2014 claiming that Tina Fey had signed on to produce.

Middler has previously expressed interest in returning to her role of Winifred Sanderson. During a Reddit AMA in Nov. 2014, the singer-actress encouraged fans to “inundate the Disney company. Because I have canvassed the girls and they are willing to do it, but we have no say in it, so if you want a Hocus Pocus 2, ask the Walt Disney company.”

In fall of last year, Parker expressed excitement at the idea of reuniting with her evil Salem witch sisters someday. “I would love that,” the Sex and the City star said on Watch What Happens Live. “I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen but that hasn’t created any ground swell of movement.”

And while fans dreams for the return of the Sanderson sisters have been answered, many on the Internet were not thrilled at the prospect of a totally new cast.

“Disney channel is rebooting Remaking “hocus pocus” good luck finding an actor that can fill the shoes of @ BetteMidler,” wrote one Twitter user.

Unless Winifred Sanderson is being played by RuPaul, I will not be watching this Hocus Pocus remake. — Theatre Critic Trump (@TrumpMusicals) September 28, 2017

Just saw that Disney Channel has a Hocus Pocus remake in development and honestly I feel so betrayed — Blake Borich (@BlakeABorich) September 28, 2017

Someone needs to send the Hocus Pocus remake idea back from whence it came! pic.twitter.com/ULHdrC8eRh — Veranda Cosgrove (@MySnackPack) September 28, 2017

Good morning to everyone except the person who decided to remake Hocus Pocus as a Disney Channel movie — Nicole Pomarico (@nicolepomarico) September 28, 2017

Not everyone is disappointed, though. Wrote one fan: “Best news ever! BEST NEWS EVAA!”