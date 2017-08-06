Hillary and Bill Clinton Take in a Special Screening of Wonder Woman

Hillary Clinton finally got the chance to see Wonder Woman, and she brought husband Bill along for the ride.

Their movie night was revealed by the New York location of the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain, which tweeted a photo of the former first couple Sunday and added, “Honored to have hosted @HillaryClinton & @billclinton last night for a special screening of WONDER WOMAN!”

Hillary Clinton, who last year became the first woman to receive the presidential nomination from a major political party, declared her intent to see the superhero movie back in June, during a video screened at Women in Film’s Crystal + Lucy Awards.

“I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet, but I’m going to, in part because it’s directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins,” she said. “Something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley.”

Released June 2 and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, Wonder Woman has garnered strong reviews and grossed almost $400 million at the domestic box office. A sequel is already on the calendar for a 2019 release.

