Hidden Figures Star Will Kick off the Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet with a Champagne Toast

By @karawarner

Updated

Noam Galai/WireImage

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will start off in style — with bubbly!

Hidden Figures star Glen Powell will join Vitalie Taittinger, Global Spokesperson and Artistic Director for Champagne Taittinger, in a champagne toast as the red carpet opens on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Powell is a rising star in Hollywood, having portrayed astronaut John Glenn in Figures and the easygoing fraternity brother Finn in Richard Linklater’s collegiate coming-of-age film Everybody Wants Some. The Texas native also had a recurring role on TV’s Scream Queens.

Taittinger’s Brut La Française bubbly will be served at the SAG Awards and PEOPLE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s post-awards gala, and Taittinger has launched a new initiative with the SAG AFTRA Foundation to raise funds for its Emergency Assistance program.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

Powell is also attending the ceremony as a nominee for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Other Hidden Figures stars nominated are Mahershala Ali, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Janelle Monáe, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

