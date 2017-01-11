President of the HFPA Voice Support for Meryl Streep: ‘We Stand Proudly Behind Our Choice’

Lorenzo Soria, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is standing by Meryl Streep and her passionate speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards, saying, “You’re a class act, in and out of character.”

Soria, who works as a journalist as well as a film producer, wrote a note published on the Golden Globes Instagram account. He addressed the message directly to the 67-year-old actress after she delivered a speech taking aim at Donald Trump, albeit indirectly.

“We stand proudly behind our choice,” Soria writes. “And we applaud your 40 years of captivating work.”

“As an organization of journalists, the HFPA stands by your defense of free expression and we reject any calls for censorship,” he continued.

Soria thanked the eight-time Golden Globe winner for her “unwavering support for the arts,” adding, “The HFPA stands by your defense of free expression and we reject any calls for censorship.”

Trump responded harshly to the speech, calling the veteran actress “overrated” in an interview with The New York Times after the Sunday broadcast. He told the paper he was “not surprised” that he was attacked by “liberal movie people” and referred to Streep as “a Hillary lover.”

Several A-listers rallied around Streep, calling her “brave” and taking to Twitter to express their love for the Oscar winner.

Robert De Niro, a longtime friend of Streep’s, wrote a heartfelt response to his former costar in a letter.

“What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully,” De Niro expressed. “I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough.”