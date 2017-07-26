Henry Cavill Hilariously Addresses Justice League Mustache Controversy

It’s a bird … It’s a plane … No, it’s Henry Cavill’s mustache!

The Man of Steel actor is finally weighing in on the controversy surrounding his pesky mustache, and he seems to be finding the conundrum as amusing as the rest of the Internet.

For those out of the loop, Variety recently reported that the “extensive” reshoots currently underway for Justice League are being further complicated by the stylish mustache Cavill has grown for his role in Mission: Impossible 6, which is also still filming.

According to Variety, Paramount is refusing to allow the actor to shave, so the ‘stache will have to be digitally removed in Justice League’s post-production.

Cavill decided to have a little fun with the controversy on Instagram Wednesday, captioning a set photo from Mission: Impossible 6, “There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the [Justice League] reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic ‘stache. It is not a question of if I should shave — it is a question of how we can possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us.”

While there’s still no word on who Cavill will be playing in the latest installment of the spy franchise, the film’s director revealed a first look at the now infamous mustache alongside Tom Cruise.

Justice League, also staring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, hits theaters Nov. 17.