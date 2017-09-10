Helen Mirren Would Love to Do Another Fast and Furious — But Next Time She Wants to Drive

Helen Mirren hopes to return to the family for the next Fast & Furious movie, but the legendary actress has one stipulation.

“I’d love to come back. But, guys, I want to drive next time,” Mirren told Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

In April’s The Fate of the Furious, Mirren played Magdalene Shaw, the matriarch of the villainous Shaw clan, including Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

“They very kindly wrote me in and that was really sweet of them and I love those guys, they’re fantastic,” Mirren said of being included in the franchise.

As Mirren explained earlier this year in an interview with BuzzFeed, she practically begged to be included in the film because she was such a fan of the series.

“I almost went down on my knees. Not quite. But I went down on my metaphorical knees to Vin [Diesel] and to everyone,” Mirren said at the time. “I always… I just wanted to be in one of those movies.”

Speaking to EW about the women of the Fast & Furious franchise, Mirren said one of the things she always loved about the film is the sense of familial bond.

“I think that’s one of the reasons they’re popular films, because that is the one element that everybody all over the world can identify with simply, easily, and directly, so it’s great to see this other level being brought in with the different generations of the family, the fact that family actually goes on through many generations over long periods of time,” she said. “I thought that that was a nice thing to introduce into the storyline.”

—Reporting by Robyn Ross

This article originally appeared on Ew.com