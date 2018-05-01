Helen Mirren Plants a Big Kiss on Husband Taylor Hackford at Lifetime Achievement Gala

Red carpet lovers!

Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Hackford flaunted their love while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Chaplin Award Gala on Monday night in New York City.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for photos together, even stopping to share a sweet kiss for the cameras before heading inside the event.

Mirren, 72, was every bit the picture of Hollywood glamour for the occasion, wearing a black floral gown with a matching choker necklace. Hackford, 71, complimented her look in a black suit with a skinny tie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Mirren and Hackford met when the actress was 38, but the couple didn’t marry until she was 52. The actress previously opened up about why they waited to tie the knot.

“We got married in the end because we realized that we were going to be together forever,” she said. “We got married, ultimately, for legal reasons more than anything else. Estate planning and other complicated things like that. And our families, we sensed, wanted us to be married.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

She continued, “I always said I have nothing against marriage, it just wasn’t to my taste, like turnips. It took me a very long time to come round to acquiring the taste. I just had to meet the right turnip.”