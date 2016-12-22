Helen Mirren’s Hilarious, Queenly Christmas Address: ‘2016 Has Been a Big Pile of S—‘

A “heavy cold” might have prevented Queen Elizabeth II from making her annual Christmas trip to Sandringham, but luckily her big-screen counterpart Dame Helen Mirren is waiting in the wings!

The 71-year-old Oscar winner stopped by The Graham Norton Show with her Collateral Beauty costar Will Smith to promote the film recently. And as she was “the nearest thing to royalty” on Norton’s sofa, the host couldn’t help but rope her into giving “an inspirational Christmas message.”

Mirren didn’t hesitate — and kept her message frank.

“At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have a chance to reflect on the year gone by,” she said. “And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of s—.”

“So my advice to you is drink responsibly and be merry,” she continued. “Have a very happy Christmas.”

Of course, Mirren couldn’t help but plug her new movie.

“But above all — go see Collateral Beauty,” she said — before dropping the mic.

“And that’s Mirren, out!”

Collateral Beauty is now in theaters.