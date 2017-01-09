Heavyweights Unite! Sylvester Stallone Presents Final Golden Globe Award with Rocky Rival Carl Weathers

From foes to friends!

Forty years after Rocky Balboa faced off against rival heavyweight Apollo Creed in the iconic first Rocky film, stars Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers united to present the final award Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years,” Weathers, 68, told the crowd.

“I can’t believe I let you win the fight, considering I wrote the screenplay,” Stallone quipped in response.

The duo then presented the Golden Globe for best motion picture, drama, to Moonlight — the same award Rocky won four decades earlier.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s been 40 years. It seems like it was just yesterday, but it is just such an honor people still love the film,” Weathers told PEOPLE before the awards show. “It’s fantastic to stand on the stage together again after all these years. It’s really like a dream because people come and go in Hollywood, and to be here 40 years later and to have a career that started even before that … Man, it’s wild.”

Stallone, who recently rang in the new year with President-elect Donald Trump, inspired a generation of filmgoers when he made his debut as the scrappy Philadelphia everyman who rose to become heavyweight champion in the original 1976 film he wrote himself. Stallone went on to star in five Rocky films through 1990, before reprising the character for 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

Stallone inhabited Rocky once again for 2015’s Creed, which earned him the Golden Globe for best supporting actor at the ceremony last year. He also received an Academy Award nomination in the same category, but ultimately lost out to Bridge of Spies star Mark Rylance.

This year’s Golden Globes are a family affair for Stallone, whose daughters Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, serve as this year’s Miss Golden Globe.