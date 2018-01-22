LOVE LOST

Ledger and Williams (at the 2007 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California) called it quits after three years together, just five months before his death. "It was rocky for a while," a source told PEOPLE. "They did what they could to make it work." Ledger later became a regular at New York City nightclubs and was even spotted with model Helena Christensen, but another source said he was "bummed" about the breakup.