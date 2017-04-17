"He wanted us to ignore [his fame]. He wanted us to indulge it when it was opportune, and it was fun and light and inconsequential, but if it came at a cost, especially to him, he would normally ignore it. If it ate into his private life and opened himself up to a public hearing or opinion, he would want it dismissed, ignored or shot down. I think it helped to have people around him who were close to him for a long time, because it's easier to have it shut down when you have those people around you." —Manera (right, with Heath)