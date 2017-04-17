Charlie Hunnam Recalls Getting Married in Vegas at 18 — and the 'Terrible, Painful, Expensive' Short Marriage
The Heath Ledger You've Never Seen Before: Personal Photos from His Family and Friends
Ahead of the premiere of SpikeTV’s I Am Heath Ledger, debuting April 23 at the Tribeca Film Festival, see images and hear stories from the people who loved the late actor the most
"I think he always fought against type because he knew that times change. I think he always wanted to explore new boundaries and not be pigeonholed. Like with Icarus, he wants to fly." —friend Kane Manera
"We felt like we had explored everything Perth had to offer by the time we were 17. Sydney sounded like it had much more going on so we couldn't wait to get there. I remember there was a heat wave across the country while we were driving in an old Mazda 626 without any air conditioning. We had to stop along the way to let the car cool down so we would find a river or a dam and go for a swim. Within the first hour of our trip we were pulled over and given two tickets." —friend Trevor DiCarlo (with Heath in Australia as teens)
"He was an extremely active young boy. He was one of those kids who was sort of into anything. Anything he could climb or destroy, he would. We played a lot of imaginary games together." —sister Kate Ledger
"He wanted us to ignore [his fame]. He wanted us to indulge it when it was opportune, and it was fun and light and inconsequential, but if it came at a cost, especially to him, he would normally ignore it. If it ate into his private life and opened himself up to a public hearing or opinion, he would want it dismissed, ignored or shot down. I think it helped to have people around him who were close to him for a long time, because it's easier to have it shut down when you have those people around you." —Manera (right, with Heath)
"I remember there was a time when Heath had to make a decision whether to pursue his hockey or to become an actor. It was a pivotal moment for him but once he had made his choice, nothing could stop him." —Kate Ledger
"He was always ... he was like fire. He was always burning. He liked to throw himself into things. He was forever active, constantly communicating." —Manera
"We had our folders filled with CDs and at that stage, exploring music was a big part of our journey. We would listen to anything and everything, from Ministry of Sound to Mozart to Metallica. Heath really knew how to set an atmosphere using music — there was a different song for every part of the day." —DiCarlo, on the pair's road trip to Sydney
"Heath loved to sit in Washington Square Park in New York and play chess with people against the clock. He felt like it was a place where he could be out in public but still have privacy. No one would bother him while playing a good game of chess." —DiCarlo (who took this photo of Heath and a pal on a 2006 shoot in Sydney)
"I still till this day kind of have a little bit of his voice in my head for certain things and the way that I plug into the business and represent artists and deal with life. I really took a lot from the relationship; he stuck with me in lots of different ways, big and small. I actually have a tattoo on my arm, a number of us got this tattoo that he had on his body that says, 'Wish you were here.' It's great, it's a little reminder that he's there." —agent Steve Alexander (with Heath at the 2000 world premiere of The Patriot)
"He had so many interests and he got joy out of all of them." —Kate Ledger (Heath pictured with DiCarlo, ca. 1983)
"My photos and videos are my memories. I'm lucky that we documented everything. I have boxes of memories to share with Matilda as she grows up." —DiCarlo (who took this photograph of Heath and a friend in the Greek Isles, early 2000s)
"My hope [for the documentary] is that people will I guess see the truth about who he really was. Not just a movie star persona. I hope they gain a little insight into how Heath really was as a person and maybe to be inspired and try new wonderful things themselves." —Kate Ledger
