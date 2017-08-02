Warning: the above short film may cause feels.

The touching animated short In a Heartbeat, which tells a charming story of teen love, has taken the internet by storm, garnering nearly 7 million views since it was uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

Created by filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo and produced at the Ringling College of Art and Design, In a Heartbeat follows a young man who’s afraid to approach his crush, so his heart literally takes the leap for him.

“The original pitch was a story between a boy and a girl,” David told NBC News. “But it wasn’t until we made it about a same-gender crush that the idea really started to take form and resonate with Esteban and I. We realized that we had something that could potentially be really special to us.”

David and Bravo raised more than $14,000 on Kickstarter to finance the making of the film last December. When the first trailer for the short debuted in the spring, the clip alone was viewed over one million times.

The release of the full film has prompted a flood of social media responses and fan art. The Human Rights Campaign tweeted a link to the short and encouraged followers to watch, saying, “We can all relate to this.”

See below for a sampling of tweets:

In a heartbeat is actually the cutest thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/vQIhe8nuf8 — Jenny (@jennytelfer_) August 2, 2017

in a heartbeat was amazing! i had to draw this pic.twitter.com/KaE3EfRRcl — nura (@snazzydanieI) August 2, 2017

Beautiful message and perfect storytelling took this student film to almost 7 million views in 3 days https://t.co/ubevlBmXI6 — SydneyPadua (@sydneypadua) August 2, 2017