Hear New Frozen Songs From Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Just as you’ve finally gotten “Let It Go” out of your head, Frozen is back with some brand new earworms.

In November, Disney will debut the short featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, playing in theaters before Coco. Original voice actors Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Kristen Bell are all returning to reprise their wintry characters, and now, they’re teasing a first look at the most-anticipated part — the music.

Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson wrote four new songs for the featurette, and the cast members each shared a snippet of a different one. First up, Menzel posted the feel-good family track “When We’re Together.”

I am SO EXCITED to share a sneak peek of "When We're Together” from #OlafsFrozenAdventure! pic.twitter.com/0tjfc8RP4x — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 8, 2017

Gad also shared Olaf’s big number — the bubbly “That Time of Year.”

So excited to share a snippet of my new song, “That Time of Year,” from #OlafsFrozenAdventure! In theatres 11/22 with #PixarCoco, Soundtrack 11/3! A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Bell later tweeted a preview of the song “Ring In The Season.”

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure picks up after the events of the original Frozen, following Gad’s Olaf as he investigates different holiday traditions around Arendelle.

“People forget that the first movie took place in the middle of summer, so this is really the first holiday season after the girls have come together, but what they’re realizing is that because they were separated for so long, they don’t have any family traditions,” John Lasseter, chief creative officer for Disney and Pixar animation, told EW in June. “So, Olaf is so sad about this that he decides to step out with Sven the reindeer to go around Arendelle to find the greatest family tradition for Anna and Elsa.”

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will premiere ahead of Coco on Nov. 22. The full-length Frozen sequel will hit theaters Nov. 27, 2019.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com