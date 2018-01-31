Hayley Atwell Vows to Never Work with Woody Allen Again, Calls His Direction ‘Bizarre’

Another one of Woody Allen‘s former stars has vowed to never again work with the director.

Haley Atwell — who starred opposite Colin Farrell and Ewan McGregor in Allen’s 2007 drama Cassandra’s Dream — broke her silence about working with the Oscar winning filmmaker, telling The Guardian her first movie with him would also be her last.

Allen, 82, has come under criticism recently as the Time’s Up movement has gained momentum. He has been repeatedly accused in the past of child molestation by his daughter Dylan Farrow. The allegation, which he denies, first surfaced in 1992 when Dylan was 7 during a bitter custody battle between Allen and his ex-partner Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

“I didn’t know back then what I know now. Would I work with him now? No,” Atwell said. “And I stand in solidarity with his daughter and offer an apology to her if my contribution to his work has caused her suffering or made her feel dismissed in any way. It’s exciting that I can say this now and I’m not going to be blacklisted.”

Hayley Atwell and Woody Allen Chris Jackson/Getty

RELATED: All the Actors Who Worked with Woody Allen and Now Regret It

She also explained that she considered the chance to work with Allen a “great opportunity” when she was cast in Cassandra’s Dream, the movie being her first at that point in her career.

Life on set wasn’t a dream though.

“I didn’t feel directed by him at all,” Atwell said. “I didn’t have any kind of relationship with him. And that was fine but bizarre. It was a great opportunity, so I did the best I could and left.”

Hayley Atwell in Cassandra's Dream Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett

Atwell joins a long list of actors who have denounced Allen in recent weeks, including Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Rachel Brosnahan, Colin Firth, Rebecca Hall, Ellen Page, and Timothée Chalamet.

Many, like Hall and Chalamet, have pledged to donate their salaries from their film to charity.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Chalamet wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Woody Allen and Dylan Farrow: Inside the 25-Year Controversy That Divided a Family

But some have remained by Allen’s side, like Diane Keaton and Alec Baldwin.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote on Twitter Monday, while earlier this month, Baldwin called criticism of Allen over longstanding sexual abuse allegations “unfair and sad.”

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose,” he tweeted. “But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

RELATED VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Donates Woody Allen Movie Salary To Time’s Up, RAINN

Dylan opened up about the alleged abuse in her first interview about the allegations with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King. She recounted what she claims happened while her adoptive mother Mia was out shopping for the day.

“I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up,” Dylan said. “And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts.”

She added, “As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”

Dylan said she told her mother about what allegedly happened, noting that she felt she had “done something wrong” by the actress’ upset reaction.

Dylan Farrow and Woody Allen Neilson Barnard/Getty; Rob Kim/Getty

Following Dylan’s TV interview, Allen again denied the alleged sexual abuse.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place,” the director said in a statement. “Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.”

“Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that – relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked – and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says,” he continued. “But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”