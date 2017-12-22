Harvey Weinstein's Ex Wants Remaining $5 Million in Child Support in Case He Goes Broke

Harvey Weinstein allegedly owes his ex-wife Eve Chilton $5 million in child support, and she’s asking that he pay remaining sum now in case his current legal troubles leave him financially insolvent.

“He’s pre-paying many, many lawyers many, many millions of dollars to defend himself against these lawsuits all over the world,” Chilton’s lawyer, Bonnie Rabin, said in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, according to Page Six. Weinstein was reportedly not present.

As an example of the disgraced mogul’s legal obligations, she noted seven lawsuits levied against him by women who claim he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Weinstein has strenuously denied all claims of sexual assault and harassment since the media storm surrounding his alleged misconduct sparked in October.

Steven Silpe, a lawyer representing Weinstein on Thursday, reportedly noted, “He’s never not made a payment. He has made every single payment for nearly 14 years.”

A source close to the family told PEOPLE, “Mr. Weinstein has never missed a payment and has paid millions dollars to support his children and ex-wife. About four years ago, their eldest daughter emancipated herself from her mother’s care and since liberation remains extremely close with her father and she does not speak to her mother. Mr. Weinstein has always taken care of her and will continue to do so- for all of his children.”

According to Rabin, Weinstein might not be able to continue making payments in the future. “We have an almost weekly, if not daily, avalanche of accusations and allegations … that make it clear he’s going to have little [money] left” the remaining support, she said, according to Page Six.

“Considering what we believe to be his actual net worth, for him not to pay the $5 million to secure his children’s funds is striking,” she reportedly added. According to Page Six, Weinstein is estimated to be worth $240 million.

Weinstein and Chilton, the producer’s former assistant, divorced in 2004 after seven years of marriage and three children, ages 22, 19 and 15. Their divorce settlement allegedly required Weinstein to pay a total of $60 million in support, of which Chilton claims $5 million is outstanding.

After Slipe argued his client has never missed a payment, the judge on Thursday, Michael Katz, reportedly said, “If we wait another couple of months, it’s not clear to me if he will be in the same financial situation.”

RELATED: Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein Prenup Revealed: She Could Get Nearly $12 Million in Divorce

When Slipe said he was not aware of Weinstein’s finances, the judge said he might order Weinstein to disclose his net worth in court, according to Page Six.

Chilton is reportedly asking that Weinstein be ordered to deposit the remaining $5 million in an escrow account or that his assets be sequestered. While the judge said there was little precedent for such a “drastic remedy,” he promised to consider the request.

Harriet Newman Cohen, another lawyer for Chilton, reportedly asked the judge to consider the case in the context of the #MeToo movement, which she called “unprecedented.”

Weinstein and his current wife, Georgina Chapman, announced their separation in October. The fashion designer could walk away with nearly $12 million thanks to the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, a source told PEOPLE.

Over 60 women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual assault and misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys have denied any allegations of sexual assault.

“Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct,” his lawyers said. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”