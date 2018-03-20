Harvey Weinstein's Company Owes Malia Obama, Jennifer Lawrence Money, According to New Documents

Following the news of The Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy filing Monday, the scandal-ridden company released a new set of court documents today revealing that it owes a lot of money to a lot of people and businesses — including several famous faces like Malia Obama, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Seth Rogen and Heidi Klum.

According to The Blast, the newly-released set of documents includes a 300-page list of creditors owed money that adds up to a reported excess of $500 million in liabilities.

Malia, 19, interned for The Weinstein Company in 2017, before news of the scandals broke, but the amount of money owed to her and others is not specified. Former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle previously expressed their disgust upon learning the sexual harassment and assault scandal involving Harvey Weinstein.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein,” Obama said in a joint statement provided to media outlets last October. “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture — including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect — so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

Other recognizable names listed as creditors owed include: Daniel Radcliffe, Gloria Allred, Alexis Bledel, Dame Judi Dench, Aziz Ansari, Jerry Seinfeld, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Bay, Keira Knightley, John Legend, Derek Hough, Charlie Sheen and many more.

More than 60 women have come forward to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker alleged decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault in October.

Weinstein has admitted to making advances on actresses, but denies allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A spokesperson for the producer previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”