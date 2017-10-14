Harvey Weinstein’s Brother Bob Call Him a ‘Predator’: ‘It’s a Sickness That’s Inexcusable’

Bob Weinstein can only describe the situation with Harvey Weinstein as “a waking nightmare.” During an emotional and heated exchange with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob claimed his older brother is “depraved” and called him a “predator” in the wake of numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

“For me, I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way,” Bob said. “It wasn’t like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way. No [effing] way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations.”

On Oct. 5, The Times published a bombshell exposé that revealed eight women accusing Harvey of sexual harassment. That number ballooned in the days that followed as both the Times and The New Yorker published stories featuring numerous other allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey, including claims of sexual assault. Said a representative for Harvey in a statement, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Heather Graham, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, and Mira Sorvino are just some of the women who’ve come forward with allegations.

Some have questioned how much of this history Bob knew about (though he said he rarely spoke to his brother on a personal level in the past five years. As a member of the board and the head of The Weinstein Co.’s Dimension division, while Harvey became the face of the studio, it was like they “ran two separate companies.”

“The members of the board, including myself, did not know the extent of my brother’s actions,” Bob claimed. “I know him on a personal level better than anyone. It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways. It’s a sickness but not a sickness that is excusable. It’s a sickness that’s inexcusable. And I, as a brother, understood and was aware as a family member, that my brother needed help and that something was wrong.”

Bob also said he was on the board that fired Harvey from The Weinstein Co. — “I fired him,” he remarked — and explained he’s currently making plans to salvage The Weinstein Co. but not with a “familial” name, as he put it.

“This hurts, but I don’t feel an ounce of remorse coming from him, and that kills me too,” he said. “When I heard his written, lame excuse… Not an excuse. When I heard his admission of feeling remorse for the victims and then him cavalierly, almost crazily saying he was going to go out and take on the NRA, it was so disturbing to me. It was utter insanity. My daughters all felt sick hearing this because we understood he felt nothing. I don’t feel he feels anything to this day. I don’t.”

Read Bob’s full interview at THR.

Bob previously spoke out against Harvey in a statement released to TMZ, after it was rumored Harvey thought Bob leaked information to the New York Times. “My brother Harvey is obviously a very sick man. I’ve urged him to seek immediate professional help because he is in dire need of it. His remorse and apologies to the victims of his abuse are hollow. He said he would go away for help and has yet to do so,” Bob said in a statement released Tuesday. “He has proven himself to be a world-class liar and now rather than seeking help he is looking to blame others. His assertion is categorically untrue from A to Z. I pray he gets the help that he needs and I believe that it is him behind all of these stories to distract from his own failure to get help.”

In a statement released to TMZ, a representative for Harvey said, “No matter what derogatory things Bob Weinstein says about his brother, Harvey Weinstein believes his brother is his brother and does not believe his brother would leak his personnel file to the NYT. Harvey is dealing with his family and is currently in counseling. These are his priorities.”

A representative for Harvey Weinstein did not respond to request for comment on Bob’s latest interview.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com