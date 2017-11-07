Is Harvey Weinstein Taking His Treatment Seriously?

Harvey Weinstein has been receiving treatment for nearly a month after numerous women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, but his attitude towards therapy has been called into question throughout his stay.

The disgraced mogul checked into a luxury resort in Arizona for treatment on Oct. 11, about a week after The New York Times first reported decades of sexual assault and harassment allegations against him, to “deal with this issue head-on,” according to a statement.

“Harvey is still in Arizona and is taking treatment seriously,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE. “He only gets time off for meals and meals are spent with his treatment sponsor. He is basically in 24/7 treatment.”

But another source says, “He sees different doctors, but doesn’t go to a treatment facility every day,” adding that Weinstein has clashed with advisors over staying in Arizona: “Harvey wants to leave every day.”

Weinstein’s commitment to treatment has raised eyebrows since the beginning. After originally planning to to enter a residential treatment facility, he ended up staying at a five-star hotel (which boasts a spa and golf course).

But another source at the time explained, “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help.”

Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Since then, Weinstein has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

Meanwhile, police in the United Kingdom have widened their investigation into Weinstein to include allegations of sexual assault by seven women.