Harvey Weinstein Sued for Allegedly Raping Actress in 2015

Another woman has come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape.

An unnamed actress listed as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the disgraced producer, claiming he masturbated in front of her in 2015 and raped her in 2016 at the same Beverly Hills hotel.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a representative for the producer tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

The woman allegedly met Weinstein in 2011 at a party in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She says she told the producer that she was an actress, and claims that Weinstein “offered to assist her” with her career, so she gave him her number.

According to the court documents, the two “maintained regular communication … every few months thereafter.” The woman also claims Weinstein invited her to attend award show parties over the next few years.

In 2015, the actress claims she met Weinstein at the Montage hotel to talk about a role on the show Marco Polo as well as “acting in two to three other projects.” At some point, Weinstein allegedly asked he if he could masturbate in front of her, an offer she says she declined. Despite telling him “no,” the actress says Weinstein grabbed her wrist with one hand while masturbating with his other hand until completion. The documents do not specify where the incident took place within the hotel.

Later in 2016, the woman allegedly met Weinstein again at the same hotel to “celebrate her upcoming role” in the show, “giving her the impression that she had been chosen for the part.” After briefly excusing himself, Weinstein allegedly returned in a bathrobe. The actress says she told Weinstein that “she did not want to do anything sexual with him.” He allegedly ignored her and “forcefully threw her” on the bed, pulled down her jeans and “started to orally copulate her.”

She claims she tried to push him off, but that Weinstein used his “massive weight and strength” to force his penis inside of her vagina without a condom. “After he withdrew, he gripped her with one hand while using his other hand to masturbate,” the documents state. The actress “finally broke free from his grasp and immediately left the bedroom and suite.”

After the alleged attack, the woman says he contacted her again “and acted as if nothing had happened.” She allegedly “swore at him and hung up the phone.”

The woman, who says she never got the role on Marco Polo, is also suing The Weinstein Company, claiming the company was aware of that the producer had a pattern of using potential job opportunities to lure actresses into sex, and using violence to get his way.

Weinstein, who is currently in Los Angeles spending time with his family, has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in early October.

The New York Police Department is currently gathering evidence against Weinstein after detectives interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who claims Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. Los Angeles police are also probing for “lewd conduct” stemming from an incident in 2015, while a similar investigation is underway in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, police in the United Kingdom have widened their investigation into Weinstein to include allegations of sexual assault by seven women.