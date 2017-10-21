Harvey Weinstein Will Remain in Treatment for at Least the Next Month, Says Rep

In the face of allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades, disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein checked himself into a luxury resort in Arizona earlier this month for treatment. And now, a spokesperson for Weinstein tells PEOPLE that he will remain in treatment for at least one month.

“Mr. Weinstein is receiving in-patient as well as outpatient medical treatment for the next month or so,” the spokesperson said.

The news comes after sources told PEOPLE Weinstein has been defiant to change during his stay at the five-star hotel, which boasts a spa and golf course and allows him to use his cell phone. “He’s not listening to anyone,” the insider said.

A second insider told PEOPLE the movie mogul doesn’t think he needs round-the-clock help. “He agreed to treatment, but he doesn’t think he needs rehab,” said the insider.

Another Weinstein source claims that the executive has acknowledged that he needs help. “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help,” the source said. “Specialists and at least one doctor are coming to him and he’s taking the therapy seriously. He’s not taking this lightly. This has been something he’s actually been working on for a while.”

More than 40 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment after the New York Times first published reports of his alleged misbehavior on Oct. 5. The women speaking out on their negative personal encounters with Weinstein include Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, and Cara Delevingne.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lysette Anthony and Lucia Evans have all claimed they were forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein. In a subsequent report by The New Yorker, another unnamed woman alleged the producer had raped her. According to the New York Times, Weinstein has reached civil settlements with eight different women relating to inappropriate sexual behavior.

The LAPD announced Thursday that the Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed another potential sexual assault victim, an unnamed Italian actress. New York police have already launched two active sex crime investigation into Weinstein, and London’s Metropolitan police are looking into allegations made by three other women.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

Speaking to TMZ cameras outside of his daughter’s Los Angeles house before leaving for treatment, Weinstein said he was “not doing OK” and was hoping for a “second chance.”

“I’m hanging in. I’m trying my best,” Weinstein said. “I’m not doing okay, but I’m trying. I gotta get help.”

He added, “We all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope.”