Harvey Weinstein Will Not Be in Los Angeles for Golden Globes Despite Rumors

Harvey Weinstein will not be in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards this weekend, despite rumors to the contrary.

A representative for the disgraced Hollywood mogul confirmed his whereabouts to PEOPLE, saying the producer is still in Arizona, where he is currently seeking treatment.

Rumors about Weinstein’s whereabouts began after actress Rosanna Arquette shared a message on social media on Thursday, claiming that the producer was staying in the same Beverly Hills hotel where the Golden Globe press events were behind held.

“It is Very strange, that Harvey Weinstein is at the very same hotel in Beverly Hills that the golden globe press is being done at. I smell a Rat,” she wrote.

Arquette did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Responding to Arquette’s message, actress Ellen Barkin wrote on social media,“Is serial rapist harvey weinstein in los angeles? on the wknd of the Golden Globes. Why? WHy? WHY?”

In a separate post the 63-year-old actress also added, “I forgot to say “alleged”…because i know better.”

In October, Arquette spoke out against Weinstein, sharing her own story of alleged sexual harassment at the Hollywood producer’s hands with The New Yorker.

Arquette claimed that after meeting Weinstein in a hotel — where she says he greeted her in a bathrobe — Weinstein allegedly repeatedly asked for a neck massage and then grabbed her hand and pulled it towards his visible and erect penis.

Arquette resisted, she told the New Yorker, reportedly telling the producer, “I will never do that” before fleeing the room.

“He made things very difficult for me for years,” she added, noting that she only appeared in one Weinstein film — Pulp Fiction — after the incident.

Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”