Harvey Weinstein Misquoted JAY-Z in Statement On Sexual Harassment Allegations

In his response to a New York Times report chronicling “decades of sexual harassment allegations” against Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul misquoted a line from the title track of JAY-Z’s latest album, 4:44, as part of his statement.

Citing his hopes for a “second chance in the community,” the prestigious film producer attempted to use a lyric from the rapper, with whom he’s partnered for an upcoming film and docuseries on slain teenager Trayvon Martin. “JAY-Z wrote in 4:44, ‘I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children,’” wrote Weinstein. “The same is true for me.”

There’s no such quote from JAY-Z on the album. The rapper does, however, make mention of his alleged infidelity on the opening title track: “And if my children knew/ I don’t even know what I would do/ If they ain’t look at me the same/ I would prob’ly die with all the shame.”

“I came of age in the [’60s] and [’70s], when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” Weinstein said in his statement to the Times. “I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

Weinstein’s lawyer Lisa Bloom said that he “denies many of the accusations as patently false.” Weinstein’s lawyer Charles Harder added in a statement that the producer is preparing a lawsuit against the publication. “The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.”

